Zoey Dollaz continues to cook up more dope heatjust in time for Spring Break season. After getting “Mula” with Lil Wayne and connecting with PRAS for “Lajan,” the Freebandz lyricist steps back up to the mic with his next major collaboration dubbed “Just Like That” alongside PARTYNEXTDOOR and Euro.

The outspoken Haitian artist rounds up the OVO crooner and the prominent Cash Money rapper to throw down on his new single, which is featured on Ethika’s second installment of their RGB mixtape series. “Just Like That” also appears alongside bangers like Lil Wayne’s “Vizine” and more from SpiffTV, Ace Hood, Chevy Woods, Berner, Lil Durk, Kodak Black, and YFN Lucci. The mixtape comes after Ethika’s successful debut project, which holds joints from Meek Mill, Dave East and Kid Ink.

Zoey has been coming through with plenty of dope records lately, and has plans to drop more according to his timeline. Based on his Instagram alone, it’s evident that he has a few outstanding collaborations in the stash. At the moment, there’s no confirmation about a project just yet. For now, be on the look out for more from the FBG frontrunner.

Stream Zoey Dollaz’s new collaboration with PND and Euro below.