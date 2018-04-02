Over a decade ago, 2 Pistols sat atop the charts with his T-Pain assisted banger “She Got It.” After dropping numerous mixtapes under Cash Money Records and as an independent artist, 2 Pistols chose to step away from the game to make a name for himself as an entrepreneur in the legal marijuana business. Since switching lanes, the Florida native has placed most of his time and energy into his company InhaleUSA, which specializes in producing THC and CBD vape pens and growing premium marijuana.

In 2014, 2 Pistols broke his hiatus by dropping his Coming Back Hard project, which holds his single “Know That” featuring French Montana. Recently, 2P decided to return to the studio and work on brand new music. He recruited singer and rapper Sutton for his first single in four years called “Fantasy,” and plans to hit the road for a new tour.

Before 2 Pistols comes to a city near you, stream his comeback record below.