Diddy, Oprah & 36 Other Celebrities With Cardi B Fever
Cardi B’s career trajectory continues to soar now that her debut album has reached the ears of fans. Her album, Invasion of Privacy which is expected to hit Number 2. on the Billboard charts this week, has gained her plenty of new fans and respect among the top heavy hitters in hip-hop. All weekend, rappers from today and yesteryear have commended the Grammy-nominated artist on her thrill seeking project like T.I., Missy Elliott and Logic.
The love also reached outside of rap lines with acts like Green Day and
President Oprah Winfrey boarding the Cardi B train. Speaking to VIBE VIVA in 2016, Cardi gave away what truly has people hooked on her life. “It was my personality that got me where I’m at,” she said of her days of Instagram fame. “So, I can’t tell anybody to do this or that and be on Instagram. But I will tell you that you can use your personality and be bubbly and be yourself in any field that you’re in. That alone will take you far, for real.”
A few years and several chart-topping hits later, Cardi is on top. Take a look at some of the celebrities who can’t seem to get enough of the no longer regular shmegular girl from the Bronx.
1. Green Day
The punk rock legends gave Cardi a shout out after she rocked their vintage band tee to her Invasion of Privacy listening in New York Thursday (Apr. 5).
2. Ava DuVernay
The award winning director shared her favorite tune from the album over the weekend with a hilarious gif. “I Like It” also features a sample from Pete Rodriguez’s 1967 boogaloo classic “I Like It Like That,” with guest verses from J. Balvin and Bad Bunny.
3. Oprah Winfrey
Sure there are some folks who believe this shoutout is from Oprah’s social media team, but praise from “Oprah” is better than no praise at all, right?
4. Missy Elliott
The lovely and iconic Missy showed love to Cardi for her debut. She also responded to fans about possibly working with the artist in the near future.
5. Lady Gaga
Cardi had something of a full circle moment with Gaga when she replied to a very early tweet by the rapper. Her love for the pop queen goes deeper than fandom. During her high school days, Cardi performed “Bad Romance” at her school’s talent show.
6. Demi Lovato
The pop star was also feeling Cardi’s album.
7. DJ Khaled
Khaled was more than thrilled to play host during Cardi’s time in Miami.
8. Jesse Williams
The activist and Grey’s Anatomy star seemed to be genuinely surprised about Cardi’s album.
9. Remy Ma
I just woke up at 2:45am and saw this video; I’m crying real tears- happy tears. For so many years they made us (women) feel like we had to pretend to be single, pretend to not have a real life, and put our lives on hold to “entertain” the masses. Meanwhile, you feel trapped in your own body, a prisoner to your career, and so unhappy when you supposed to be having the time of your life. @IAmCardiB I am so happy you are free too#QueenSh*t #CongratulationsOnEVERYTHING
Remy’s touching Instagram post says it all about her love for the rapper. Cardi has mentioned frequently how much she’s appreciated Remy’s music and even dropped an ode to her on the album’s opener, “Get Up 10.”
10. Kehlani, 11. SZA 12. YG 13. Chance The Rapper 14. Quavo and 15. Bad Bunny
Nearly all the supporting acts on Cardi’s album showed her love this weekend on social media. “I f**k with strong women, I f**k with honest, beautiful, KIND a** women,” SZA said of Cardi while Kehlani shared her excitement over their track, “Ring.”
“I’m sooooo happy this is out and so DAMN PROUD OF YOU!,” she said via Instagram. I told you the first time I met you how much you deserved all of this and I will stand by that thru anything! You’re a sweet special HARD WORKING woman, everything coming to you was rightfully earned and deserves nothing but the highest respect.”
16. G-Eazy
Her “No Limit” collaborator had high hopes for the Bronx native’s album.
17. Rihanna
The one and only Rihanna sent love to Cardi on her new bundle of joy.
18. 50 Cent
The fellow New York native called Cardi’s journey to Saturday Night Live “fly sh*t.”
19. Diddy
Diddy dancing to “Like That” will be all of us at La Marina this summer.
20. Erykah Badu
Queen Badu gave Cardi shine after she revealed her pregnancy on SNL.
21. Desus
Desus of Viceland’s Desus & Mero made sure to get some jokes in for the culture.
22. Logic
The fellow Grammy-nominated rapper couldn’t help but give Cardi love on her debut.
23. Plies
Plies must have heard Cardi’s shoutout on “Money Bag.”
24. 2 Chainz
The rapper gave Cardi some well deserved props.
25. Janelle Monae
Cardi’s pregnancy announcement was felt by many women in the industry, including Janelle Monae. After announcing how “free” she felt in revealing her pregnancy, Monae sent her more words of encouragement.
26. T.I.
Tip saluted Cardi, calling her a “hustler.”
27. Iggy Azelea
If anyone suspected a beef between these two, Iggy made sure to shut it all the way down.
28. Mara Brock Akil
With Cardi putting together her album while hiding her pregnancy, acclaimed director Mara Brock Akil shared a similar story while praising the mom to be.
29. A$AP Twelvyy
Twelvyy speaking actual factuals.
30. Roland Martin
Journalist Roland Martin is a member of the #BardiGang.
31. Christian Siriano
The designer tweeted his excitement over Cardi rocking one of his pieces during her big night on SNL.
32. Timbaland
Can Cardi and Timbo get in the studio soon?
33. Ellen Degeneres
Cardi E does have a nice ring to it.
34. Casanova
The Bronx native keep it real while jamming to “Be Careful.”
35. Lala Anthony
Cardi’s big weekend made Lala come out of her social media hiatus to send congrats to the artist.
36. Chrissy Teigen
After hearing about Cardi’s use of her name on “She Bad,” the model-turned-businesswoman lost her Red Lobster biscuits.
37. Hennesy Carolina
A baby is truly a blessing from god I know how much you always wanted to be a mom! You always been Like a second mom to me so I know u gonna be the best mommy everrrr. you took care of me like i was ur own daughter I know how much you LOVE babies Growing up, you would always break me off a piece of your plate without me asking… to our little brother you give him whatever he imagines …. every time I use to see the adorable baby pictures of you, I use to wish I was older than you just so I wouldve gotten the chance to carry you and give you kisses when you were a baby because you were so cute and adorable! and NOW that ur baby is coming its like it’s coming true! I’m going to be able to hold ur baby and give the baby all the kisses and hugs! your pregnancy is mines we pregnant can’t believe we’re having a baby! hehehehe and to my brother @offsetyrn @iamcardib Auntie hennny aowwwww ♀️
Cardi’s little sister was elated to share the baby news with the world and almost gave away the baby’s gender. Either way, it was totally adorbs.
38. Offset
Offset has been cheering for Cardi since they began dating last year. The two collaborated alongside Quavo and Takeoff for “Drip.” With Cardi now a member of the Quality Control team, we’re sure to see more music and more lovely moments from hip-hop’s favorite couple.