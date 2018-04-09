Cardi B’s career trajectory continues to soar now that her debut album has reached the ears of fans. Her album, Invasion of Privacy which is expected to hit Number 2. on the Billboard charts this week, has gained her plenty of new fans and respect among the top heavy hitters in hip-hop. All weekend, rappers from today and yesteryear have commended the Grammy-nominated artist on her thrill seeking project like T.I., Missy Elliott and Logic.

The love also reached outside of rap lines with acts like Green Day and President Oprah Winfrey boarding the Cardi B train. Speaking to VIBE VIVA in 2016, Cardi gave away what truly has people hooked on her life. “It was my personality that got me where I’m at,” she said of her days of Instagram fame. “So, I can’t tell anybody to do this or that and be on Instagram. But I will tell you that you can use your personality and be bubbly and be yourself in any field that you’re in. That alone will take you far, for real.”

A few years and several chart-topping hits later, Cardi is on top. Take a look at some of the celebrities who can’t seem to get enough of the no longer regular shmegular girl from the Bronx.

__

1. Green Day

Green Day wanna party with Cardi @iamcardib pic.twitter.com/sntyIULzjl — Green Day (@GreenDay) April 6, 2018

The punk rock legends gave Cardi a shout out after she rocked their vintage band tee to her Invasion of Privacy listening in New York Thursday (Apr. 5).

2. Ava DuVernay

“I like dollas, I like diamonds, I like stuntin’, I like shinin’.” Pretty much sums up King Chad and Queen Cardi. Hyped for this dynamic duo on #SNL tonight. 👊🏾 @chadwickboseman @iamcardib pic.twitter.com/xmIHbfEHAR — Ava DuVernay (@ava) April 8, 2018

The award winning director shared her favorite tune from the album over the weekend with a hilarious gif. “I Like It” also features a sample from Pete Rodriguez’s 1967 boogaloo classic “I Like It Like That,” with guest verses from J. Balvin and Bad Bunny.

3. Oprah Winfrey

CREDIT: Instagram

Sure there are some folks who believe this shoutout is from Oprah’s social media team, but praise from “Oprah” is better than no praise at all, right?

4. Missy Elliott

Congratulations🙌🏾! Dropping ya 1st album is a feeling of happiness & proud that’s hard to explain🙏🏾Enjoy your blessings🙏🏾🙂 — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) April 7, 2018

The lovely and iconic Missy showed love to Cardi for her debut. She also responded to fans about possibly working with the artist in the near future.

5. Lady Gaga

Love you girl. — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) April 6, 2018

Cardi had something of a full circle moment with Gaga when she replied to a very early tweet by the rapper. Her love for the pop queen goes deeper than fandom. During her high school days, Cardi performed “Bad Romance” at her school’s talent show.

6. Demi Lovato

Cardi B’s new album is fucking 🔥🔥🔥 She makes you wanna root for her.. love her. — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) April 7, 2018

The pop star was also feeling Cardi’s album.

7. DJ Khaled

@iamcardib congrats bless up A post shared by DJ KHALED (@djkhaled) on Apr 6, 2018 at 8:19pm PDT

Khaled was more than thrilled to play host during Cardi’s time in Miami.

8. Jesse Williams

Oh yeah, Cardi B album juss came out. Lemme throw that on real quick- see if there’s any joints on th— 👂🏽😳😲🤭😏…👀☄️🔥🔥😱🔥😱🔥😃🔥😄🔥🔥🔥🔥😱😱😷@iamcardib pic.twitter.com/FeZZEGTltg — jesse Williams. (@iJesseWilliams) April 7, 2018

The activist and Grey’s Anatomy star seemed to be genuinely surprised about Cardi’s album.

9. Remy Ma

Remy’s touching Instagram post says it all about her love for the rapper. Cardi has mentioned frequently how much she’s appreciated Remy’s music and even dropped an ode to her on the album’s opener, “Get Up 10.”

10. Kehlani, 11. SZA 12. YG 13. Chance The Rapper 14. Quavo and 15. Bad Bunny

Nearly all the supporting acts on Cardi’s album showed her love this weekend on social media. “I f**k with strong women, I f**k with honest, beautiful, KIND a** women,” SZA said of Cardi while Kehlani shared her excitement over their track, “Ring.”

“I’m sooooo happy this is out and so DAMN PROUD OF YOU!,” she said via Instagram. I told you the first time I met you how much you deserved all of this and I will stand by that thru anything! You’re a sweet special HARD WORKING woman, everything coming to you was rightfully earned and deserves nothing but the highest respect.”

16. G-Eazy

Her “No Limit” collaborator had high hopes for the Bronx native’s album.

17. Rihanna

The one and only Rihanna sent love to Cardi on her new bundle of joy.

18. 50 Cent

CREDIT: Instagram

The fellow New York native called Cardi’s journey to Saturday Night Live “fly sh*t.”

19. Diddy

Diddy dancing to “Like That” will be all of us at La Marina this summer.

20. Erykah Badu

https://www.instagram.com/p/BhSQ9ceHwGm/

Queen Badu gave Cardi shine after she revealed her pregnancy on SNL.

21. Desus

Probably get ur car key’d if ur in the Bronx playing anything other than this cardi b this summer — Desus Nice (@desusnice) April 8, 2018

Desus of Viceland’s Desus & Mero made sure to get some jokes in for the culture.

22. Logic

Aye @iamcardib girl you snapped! This album 🔥 — Rap Bruce Willis (@Logic301) April 7, 2018

The fellow Grammy-nominated rapper couldn’t help but give Cardi love on her debut.

23. Plies

https://www.instagram.com/p/BhP96i0nTjl/

Plies must have heard Cardi’s shoutout on “Money Bag.”

24. 2 Chainz

The rapper gave Cardi some well deserved props.

25. Janelle Monae

This touched my heart . 😭 Congratulations on your fire ass debut album & new bundle of joy coming . You just keep inspiring & reminding us there ain’t nothing we can’t do . @iamcardib https://t.co/R558OYJxDE — Janelle Monáe, Cindi (@JanelleMonae) April 9, 2018

Cardi’s pregnancy announcement was felt by many women in the industry, including Janelle Monae. After announcing how “free” she felt in revealing her pregnancy, Monae sent her more words of encouragement.

26. T.I.

Tip saluted Cardi, calling her a “hustler.”

27. Iggy Azelea

For the record NO, I’m not coming for Cardi B. I love Cardi B; she’s DOPE. and stop making blogs saying every damn snippet I post is my next single or an album preview- y’all are bird brains for real. — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) April 5, 2018

If anyone suspected a beef between these two, Iggy made sure to shut it all the way down.

28. Mara Brock Akil

And I did all of this during my time at Girlfriends… thought you might like that nugget! Thanks for the love and support. 🌸 https://t.co/pVDXn8rQXG — Mara Brock Akil (@MaraBrockAkil) April 8, 2018

With Cardi putting together her album while hiding her pregnancy, acclaimed director Mara Brock Akil shared a similar story while praising the mom to be.

29. A$AP Twelvyy

I hope cardi B thro her baby shower at Yankee stadium no cap — Mel (@AsapTwelvyy) April 8, 2018

Twelvyy speaking actual factuals.

30. Roland Martin

I’m only gonna say this one more time: enough with this @IAmCardiB and @OffsetYRN secret pregnancy stuff. They knew! Friends and family likely knew. It’s none of our damn business if she is pregnant. Fans need to stop acting like we are supposed to know their personal life! pic.twitter.com/rzSA4EQqv6 — rolandsmartin (@rolandsmartin) April 8, 2018

Journalist Roland Martin is a member of the #BardiGang.

31. Christian Siriano

Congratulations to my girl @iamcardib, new baby on the way!You looked stunning tonight in custom Siriano on @nbcsnl it was an honor. #cardib pic.twitter.com/8UXiknQUJj — Christian Siriano (@CSiriano) April 8, 2018

The designer tweeted his excitement over Cardi rocking one of his pieces during her big night on SNL.

32. Timbaland

https://www.instagram.com/p/BhPAC4WH2QH/

Can Cardi and Timbo get in the studio soon?

33. Ellen Degeneres

Cardi E + Cardi B #InvasionOfPrivacy A post shared by Ellen (@theellenshow) on Apr 6, 2018 at 1:42pm PDT

Cardi E does have a nice ring to it.

34. Casanova

101X @casanova_2x Be careful A post shared by Cardi B Official IG (@iamcardib) on Mar 31, 2018 at 10:47pm PDT

The Bronx native keep it real while jamming to “Be Careful.”

35. Lala Anthony

https://www.instagram.com/p/BhU20xPHFR2/

Cardi’s big weekend made Lala come out of her social media hiatus to send congrats to the artist.

36. Chrissy Teigen

After hearing about Cardi’s use of her name on “She Bad,” the model-turned-businesswoman lost her Red Lobster biscuits.

37. Hennesy Carolina

Cardi’s little sister was elated to share the baby news with the world and almost gave away the baby’s gender. Either way, it was totally adorbs.

38. Offset

Offset has been cheering for Cardi since they began dating last year. The two collaborated alongside Quavo and Takeoff for “Drip.” With Cardi now a member of the Quality Control team, we’re sure to see more music and more lovely moments from hip-hop’s favorite couple.

