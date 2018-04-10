50 Cent And PnB Rock Go “Crazy”

After teasing fans, 50 Cent finally released his collaboration with PnB Rock dubbed, “Crazy.” Despite Fif’s Hollywood and multi-millionaire status these days, the veteran MC hasn’t lost his knack for spitting gritty street tales.

With Rock crooning an infectious hook, the rapper born Curtis Jackson details some disturbing and introspective ills that he has encountered before entering the rap game.

“I’m exhausted, last night I lost it/Let the homie’s get loose, I’m sure I’ma get the lawsuit/Nana called, my granddaddy coughing up blood/Got an infection, the cycle of life just sucks/I bet when he die, she die, just because/They been together 60 years, that’s what they call love/Paid for my first cousin wedding, over 200 grand/Then two kids and six years later, he’s the wrong man,” raps 50.

The G-Unit general also addresses his distant relationship with his oldest son, Marquise, and G-Unit artist, Lloyd Banks.

“Called my son twice, he ain’t picking up the phone / And Banks, me and him don’t even talk no more/ You know ’cause of me, he ain’t never had to sell crack/ Never used no knife or squeeze no strap.”

In addition to 50’s television series, Power, doing major numbers, the Queens mogul has two projects in the works, Street King Immortal album, and the KANAN: Reloaded mixtape.

This song follows the Jeremih-assisted “Still Think Im Nothing.”

Stream “Crazy” below.