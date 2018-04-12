An 80-year-old man accidentally recorded himself confessing to killing a lawyer, and now faces a first-degree murder charge and armed criminal action charge.

According to The New York Daily News, in 2012, Thomas Pickert’s client Jeffery Harris won a $5.75 million case against David Jungerman after Jungerman shot Harris and other men he assumed stole copper from his property. Pickert, a father of two, was found shot to death on his property the day after a judge ordered Jungerman to pay up.

A van belonging to Jungerman was found near Pickert’s death, but Jungerman was never considered a suspect. Jungerman implicated himself when he recorded himself admitting to the killing. The recording was made available at a court hearing in Vernon City, according to the Kansas City Star. Apparently, Jungerman forgot to turn off his recorder.

Jungerman, who works as a farmer and makes baby furniture, reportedly told an employee he “killed a lawyer with a gun and gotten away with it,” court documents show. “He did it because the lawyer stole his money.” Jungerman used a .17 caliber firearm to shoot Pickert, the same weapon used to kill pests.

Jungerman is being able held at the Jackson County jail without bond.