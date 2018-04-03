M.A.C Cosmetics’ latest artist-inspired collaboration will take over your makeup looks next season. According to The Cut, Aaliyah’s capsule will finally be available for purchase on the world wide web and at retail locations on June 20 and June 21, respectively.

“Aaliyah lives on in a makeup collection influenced by her groundbreaking work in music and film,” an Instagram statement from M.A.C. reads. The Cut also notes that the “One In A Million” singer’s inspiration will produce a “90s glam” look, teasing a nude lipstick and a warm-toned eyeshadow palette.

In a 2016 interview with VIBE, the late singer’s makeup artist, Eric Ferrell, said Aaliyah would let her face be his canvas for some of her most iconic looks. “I was so inspired by her that I would just call her my muse,” Ferrell said. “I would have ideas and they would just pop into my head. And a lot of times I would have dreams. I got frustrated because sometimes you don’t remember your dreams, so I would wake up in the middle of the night and jot down something on a sketchpad that would help me remember.”

Here’s a sneak peek at the @maccosmetics Aaliyah collection, coming June 20th online in North America and rolling out Internationally this Summer! Aaliyah’s legacy continues to inspire fans everywhere – can you guess which song inspired this colour? #AaliyahForMAC pic.twitter.com/lGv3CSaLmZ — Aaliyah (@AaliyahHaughton) April 2, 2018