UPDATE 04.03.18 @5:55P.M. EST: Following reports of an active shooter at Youtube’s headquarters in San Francisco, San Bruno Police Chief Ed Barberini said that a woman believed to be the shooter was found dead in the building, BBC reports. The cause of death is believed to be “self-inflicted.”

Four patients are reportedly being treated at San Francisco General Hospital. One is believed to be in critical condition, while the medical status of the others is unknown at this time.

There is an active shooter currently on the YouTube campus in Northern California, a San Bruno police dispatcher confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter.

The dispatcher told THR Tuesday (April 3) that it was “a very active scene” before disconnecting the line.

