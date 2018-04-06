Compton Mayor Aja Brown has decided to bow out of the congressional race in California after sharing news of her first child.

In a statement released Friday (Apr. 6), Brown announced while she is grateful for the “outpouring of support” after she announced her candidacy, she needs to take time off to focus on building a family with her husband of 14 years. “I am excited and blessed to announce that my husband of fourteen years and I are expecting our first child,” she said. “We are overjoyed at the opportunity to become parents and look forward to starting our family. To date, one of my highest honors has been dedicating my time and life to serving my community, however, at this point in my life, my family commitments supersede my ability to expand my level of service.”

Initially, she had no intentions of running in the race until a number of California Congressional delegation members contacted her urging her to run against Stacy Dash for the House of Representatives seat. Dash dropped out of the race last month. At 31-years-old, Brown made history as the youngest mayor ever elected in the City of Compton. The now 35-year-old has become a pillar in the community as she launched several community initiatives as well as policy changes to help break the school-to-prison pipeline. Brown also praises people who come from Compton, like Kendrick Lamar, who she granted a key to the city.

Although she may not be running in the Congressional race, she says she will still play a part in empowering the city of Compton. “Moving forward collectively, we will continue to empower, elevate and advance the City of Compton and our greater community. The coalitions, partnerships, programs, new investments, and infrastructure development will continue, and there is more to come.”