Aminé continues to showcase his versatility by reaching deep into his knapsack to pull off his latest single, “Campfire.”

For this track, the former Death Row signee utilizes West Coast roots to deliver a hyphy-inspired record that is vastly different from the pop-tinged breakthrough, “Caroline.” Yet even though Aminé coats “Campfire” with a chorus and lyrics like “Thizz face when I’m disgraced that’s the n***a in me” that accompany the traditional Bay Area bounce beat, the Portland rapper still found a way to interject his orthodox style into the record.

Aminé enlists the help of the alternative rap trio, Injury Reserve, and pairs the song’s primer with a video that features the artists wearing vibrant wigs as they ghost-ride a Tesla truck through the desert. This visual mirrors all of the artists’ jubilant creative processes as well as aiding in solidifying a track that bridges the two sections of hip-hop that Aminé’s career straddles.

With the release of “Campfire,” Aminé shows flashes of the stratospheric-heights that he plans to ascend.