A$AP Rocky Gets Trippy With “Herjuana Blunts”

A$AP Rocky has been busy releasing new music, which is leading up to his forthcoming album dubbed, Testing. Over the weekend, the Harlem native delivered the music visuals to his trippy-inspired record “Herjuana Blunts.”

The video is simple, consisting of quick images of a dancing woman, pills, Mary Jane, among other drugs.

Earlier this month, the 29-year-old rapper released “A$AP Forever,” and “Distorted Records.” He also released other records like “Bad Company,” “Above,” and “Five Stars.”

During an interview with Peter Rosenberg on ‘Open Late,’ Rocky was asked about his forthcoming album.

“I take proper precautions,” Rocky said to Rosenberg. “When testing this whole album, it’s, like, about perfect timing. Everything has to be aligned correctly. One little thing, one little mishap, one little imperfection could throw off a whole cycle. I would prefer to put out music to change people’s moods or uplift or get a feeling or a reaction as opposed to just making music to stay relevant for the sake of popularity.”

Also, Rocky’s 2016 At. Long. Last. A$AP album finally went platinum last week.

Watch the video above.