It’s been almost three years since A$AP Rocky released his album At. Long. Last. A$AP, but the Harlem native’s sophomore effort has reached platinum status after moving more than 1 million units.

The 18-track album garnered Lord Pretty Flacko his second No. 1 album. ALLA’s groundwork started with singles “Everyday,” “L$D” and “Lord Pretty Flack Jodye 2.” The album featured the likes of Juicy J, UGK, Lil Wayne, Kanye West, ScHoolboy Q, Future, among others.

Flacko is currently in the studio cooking his third studio album, which is rumored to be titled Testing. Earlier this month, the 29-year-old rapper released “A$AP Forever,” and “Distorted Records.” He also released other records like “Bad Company,” “Above,” and “Five Stars.”

During an interview with Peter Rosenberg on ‘Open Late,’ Rocky was asked about his forthcoming album.

“I take proper precautions,” Rocky said Rosenberg. “When testing this whole album, it’s, like, about perfect timing. Everything has to be aligned correctly. One little thing, one little mishap, one little imperfection could throw off a whole cycle. I would prefer to put out music to change people’s moods or uplift or get a feeling or a reaction as opposed to just making music to stay relevant for the sake of popularity.”