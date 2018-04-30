A$AP Twelvyy And A$AP Ant Are “Fraternal Twins”

The streets can always use some A$AP Mob music. This week, Mob members Twelvyy and A$AP Ant linked with DJ Nick for a banger titled, “Fraternal Twins.”

Over a brooding backdrop, the A$AP brothers keep it brief by dropping a slew hardcore street rhymes.

“YG Addie, young walking lick/Niggas be mad, fresh like a brick/Last niggas robbed me got shot/So when you try and get it, recollect your thoughts/My flow like Andy Warhol art/Alexander Wang in my shopping cart/Stick to the script nigga play your part/I drive the Lambo like a go-kart,” raps A$AP Ant.

Twelvyy follows through with a solid second verse as well as the song’s hook.

Shorty after Twelvyy’s debut album 12 was released in August 2017, the Bronx-bred went book shopping with VIBE.

“I’ve been discipling my mental and my mind,” said Twelvyy to VIBE. I want to have kids someday. I want to sit them down and teach them, but how do you relate these messages to a six year old? Some of this stuff is too advanced.”

Listen to “Fraternal Twins” above.