Azealia Banks Shares Sexual Assault Claims On Instagram

Over the weekend, Azealia Banks shared how she was sexually assaulted just a day before one of her first performances since the release of her new music.

On Saturday (Apr. 14), the artist in a now-deleted Instagram story shared the disturbing moment she realized the incident happened. Banks recalled how the unidentified man might’ve pressured her into a sexual encounter with a sedative. “One thing led to another,” Banks tearfully said. “[…] I just feel really dumb because it was partially my fault, you know? […] I just feel like a dumbass, such a dummy. I just want to f**kin’ disappear right now. I feel really bad.” In clear shock, the artist went on to question her actions and potentially stalling the rollout of her new project, Fantasea II: The Second Wave. Banks recently released the clubby song, “Anna Wintour” much to fan and critical acclaim.

“I can’t even look at music right now. I don’t want to let anyone down,” she said. “I’m gonna delete all my accounts, because I’m embarrassed. I’m gonna delete everything, and I guess I’ll just come back when I get it together. I just feel really broken down—just when I’m rebuilding myself as an artist. I don’t know how to face y’all.” She added: “This rape sh*t, you know. Men can just prey on you and just f**king badger you and force you to say ‘yes’ […] You feel like you gave consent, but you didn’t give sh*t. You never wanted to do sh*t, but there you are, feeling f**king powerless. Somebody really got the f**king best of me, and I’m just so unsure how they got it.”

She went on to describe how her throat was in “pins and needles,” when she woke up. After sharing how she was unable to reach friends, she alerted fans she was safe. “What is even in a roofie,” she said. “I’ve never felt that type of intoxication in my life. I woke up my throat was in pins and needles. It’s under control now my brothers and friends are here. I’m going to be fine don’t panic guys. I love you. I def got drugged in my drink but I’m waking up again.”

“Date-rape” drugs vary from flunitrazepam (Rohypnol, or “roofies”), gama-hydroxyy butarate (GHB), to Ketamine. As Women’s Health Magazine notes, “Roofies” are odorless and are hard to detect. Some drugs like GHB may have a salty flavor, but with the mix of alcohol and aromatic bitters can also go unnoticed.

“They act almost like muscle relaxants,” Sara Nasserzadeh, PhD, associate secretary for North America at the World Association for Sexual Health says. “And although the early symptoms are similar to being drunk, it can get much more serious as the drug passes through your system.” Symptoms of date rape drugs include confusion, temporary memory loss, drowsiness, vision problems, and difficulty breathing. Most rape or sexual assault cases involving date rape drugs go unreported.

It isn’t known if Banks filed a police report. She has continued to warn young fans with her experience as she called some men a “real threat” to women.