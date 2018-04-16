Makeup isn’t immune to Los Angeles’ fashion district counterfeits. The LAPD stormed 21 Santee Alley shopping locations and confiscated $700,000 worth of counterfeit makeup Thursday (April 12) after an undercover investigation found the knock-offs tested positive for “bacteria and human feces.”

The FBI and Central Vice Units helped in the raid, according to local NBC affiliate, arresting six people on charges of trademark violations and issued cease-and-desist orders on 15 businesses. Bogus Urban Decay, NARS, MAC, Kylie Cosmetics by Kylie Jenner and Too Faced are among the cosmetic brands sold at the fabricating stores.

Counterfei Kylie lip kits seized in LAPD raid test positive for feces SO GROSS! Never buy counterfeit products! https://t.co/eqIsJBfm6v — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 13, 2018

The sh*t hit the fan when customers complained of skin irritation to the real cosmetic companies. Caught off guard when the customers said they purchased the beauty products in Santee Alley, the Anti-Piracy Unit went undercover to test the products.

“They came back positive with a high level of bacterias and animal feces,” Detective Rick Ishitani told local ABC affiliate. “Those basically somehow get mixed into the product they’re manufacturing in their garage or in their bathroom – wherever they’re manufacturing this stuff.”

Representatives from the pirated brands have not released a statement about the matter.