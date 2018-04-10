Bas Makes His Return On “Pinball II” Feat. Correy C

Dreamville Records is making big moves in 2018. Coming off the release of Cozz’s Effected album and his upcoming tour, the label seems to have more tricks up its sleeve. Today (April 10), Bas released a new song titled, “Pinball II” featuring Correy C.

With J. Cole, Ced Breeze and ClickNPress handling the song’s production, Fiend Bassy takes care of business as usual on the mic. Using slick witticisms, and steady flow, the Last Winter MC runs the lyrical gamut by using words to uplifting, boast, and deliver financial instructions.

“Shine black man melanin gold/I hope you never get old/Keep your youthful spirit/I know the world do fear it/You’re the tip of the spear/And with our dyin’ breaths I bet the world gon’ hear it, look/I been saving money for my taxes/Bassy keep on jumpin’ through these brackets,” raps Bas.

The first installment of “Pinball” comes off 2013’s Quarter Water Raised Me Vol. II mixtape. It’s been two years since Bas released his respectful sophomore album, Too High to Riot.

In related Dreamville news, EarthGang recently released their Royalty project, and J.I.D. is working on his forthcoming project, DiCaprio 2.

Listen to “Pinball II” above.