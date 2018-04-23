Belly may have played the “best show of his life” at Coachella, but the rapper faced an unsavory run-in with festival security shortly following his performance on Friday night (April 20).

Sources confirm to Billboard that there was a physical altercation between Belly and numerous security guards after his set. In the hours following the incident, video surfaced of a fight in the area close to the festival’s main stage during The Weeknd’s headlining set, where a security guard appears to land a punch squarely in Belly’s face. (An Instagram photo he posted on April 21 shows him wearing a headscarf similar to the one in this video.)

The rapper kept it relatively vague on social media, addressing the number of people involved in the skirmish in one tweet and accentuating the positive in another. “No negative bulls**t can steal my joy,” he wrote. “I performed the best show of my life, on 4/20 at Coachella!! I really came from nothing, and I’m still here… it’s gotta mean something.”

Check out his tweets below.

20 of you pussies couldn’t take me off my feet — BELLY (@reBELLYus) April 21, 2018

Best night of my life https://t.co/nax78pvjHs — BELLY (@reBELLYus) April 21, 2018

no negative bullshit can steal my joy.. I performed the best show of my life, on 4/20 at Coachella I really came from nothing, and I’m still here.. it’s gotta mean something. — BELLY (@reBELLYus) April 21, 2018

