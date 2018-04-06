A little change can’t change Belly. The GRAMMY Award-winning rapper, songwriter and producer has been dropping a handful of hits to prepare the world for his official follow-up to his Mumble Rap album. After teasing his collaboration with Roc Nation boss Jay-Z and releasing bangers like “4 Days”, the Toronto reunites with his XO label mate NAV for their new single “Maintain.”

“I swear I always had the same drive

Pumpin’ stuck off the mud

Bucks pour up by the landslide

You ain’t fly, you on standby

I got something that you can’t buy” – Belly

Produced by TRAKGIRL & Austin Powerz, Belly describes how he’s been able to keep his hustle alive for the past 20 years with no days off. Meanwhile, his boy NAV steps up to the mic and reveals how he maintains his expensive taste.

“We’re all dealing with the same things on different levels,” Belly said in a press release about their new collaboration. “This song is a celebration of making it through.”

Belly’s latest XO/Roc Nation collaboration is expected to appear on Belly’s new project Midnight Zone coming later this year. Listen to Belly and NAV’s new song “Maintain” below, keep an eye out for the accompanied video as well as his Coachella performance next weekend.