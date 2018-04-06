Beyoncé is pulling out all the stops before her Coachella debut next weekend (Apr. 14). Mrs. Carter is reportedly holding 11-hour long rehearsals and, of course, went vegan to get her body in snatched form. Now, TMZ is reporting that the “Top Off” musician is upping the ante in terms of the number of dancers performing alongside her.

The hive of dancers will reportedly grow from 12 to about 100, the site reads. You read that right, Beyoncé is allegedly hiring 88 more dancers to get in formation for her headlining performance at the California festival.

“Bey made the decision for a ten-fold increase just this week,” they continue. “Our sources also say Bey has moved her rehearsals to a much larger studio. And, of course, all the new hires have signed non-disclosure agreements.”

TMZ also reports that Beyoncé is going for “shock and awe” factor, especially since she was unable to headline as scheduled in 2017, due to her pregnancy.

It appears that Bey season is underway; she will embark on a U.S. and European tour with her husband JAY-Z, titled On The Run II. Plus, her Instagram page has been incredibly quiet…we will see what happens in the coming months!