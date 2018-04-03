Beyonce Gears Up For Intense 11-Hour Rehearsals For Coachella

Are you ready for Coachella? 2018 headliner Beyonce will definitely arrive prepared, considering she’s reportedly putting in 11-hour rehearsal days leading up to the California fan-favorite music festival.

TMZ reported Monday (April 2) that the “Drunk In Love” singer had booked “a high-profile L.A. studio” strictly for use by her, her dancers and her choreographers in preparation for the performance. Apparently, there’s also seven security guards to ward off unsolicited guests trying to sneak a peek.

It’s no wonder Queen Bey is so dedicated to delivering a stellar show — she was slated to headline last year’s festival, but upon the announcement of her pregnancy, she had to resign and let Lady Gaga take over. With a reputation for jaw-dropping performances (think Super Bowls XLVII and L) the wait is sure to be worth it.

The Weeknd and Eminem are also scheduled to headline with Beyonce this year. Coachella 2018 will take place over two weekends: April 13-15 and April 20-22.

This story was originally published on Billboard.