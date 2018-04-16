It’s been 48 hours since Beyonce’s historic Coachella performance and the world is still on a euphoric high. Way more than a light show and cameos, the singer orchestrated cycle of themes surrounding black culture throughout her 120-minute set. While taking everyone’s breath away (including Jay-Z during their performance of “Déjà Vu”) Beyonce reminded everyone of her vast catalog of hits throughout her lengthy career.

As the first African-American woman to highlight Coachella, Bey left no stone of her career unturned as she took it back to her time with Destiny’s Child, jammed out with Solange, highlighted raps from Kendrick Lamar and Juvenile and lastly, gave everyone a history lesson with odes to Nina Simone and the African-American National Anthem (“Lift Every Voice and Sing”). Tidal did a swell job of gathering all tunes on a playlist to jumpstart your Monday.

Check out the full setlist and the playlist here.

Circle 1

“Family Feud” Jay-Z featuring Beyonce (Band interpolation)

“Crazy in Love”

“Freedom”

“Lift Every Voice and Sing” (James Weldon Johnson cover)

“Formation”

“Sorry”/”Me, Myself & I” melody

“Kitty Kat” (a capella)

“Bow Down / I Been On”

“Drunk in Love” with ” Irreplaceable”, Fast Life Yungstaz’s “Swag Surfin” and Nina Simone’s “Lilac Wi)

“Diva” with Jay-Z’s ” Dirt Off Your Shoulder” and O.T. Genasis’ “Everybody Mad”)

“***Flawless” with Nicki Minaj’s “Feeling Myself”

Beychella (DJ Khaled)

“Top Off”

“7/11″

Circle Two

Marching Band Interlude with DJ Khaled’s “Shining”, “If I Were a Boy”, “Work It Out” and “Party”

“Don’t Hurt Yourself”

“I Care”

“Partition”/”Blow” melody

“Yoncé”

“Mi Gente” Remix

“Baby Boy / Hold Up / Countdown / Check on It” melody with “Mine”, ” Standing on the Sun”, “‘Bam Bam” & “You Don’t Love Me”)

“Déjà Vu” featuring Jay-Z and “Green Light”

Circle Three

Marching Band Interlude with “Ego”

“Run the World (Girls)”

“Lose My Breath / Say My Name/ Soldier” with Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams of Destiny’s Child, with 2Pac’s ‘California Love’)

Circle Four

“Get Me Bodied” (with an appearance by Solange)

“Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It)”

“Love on Top”

“Shining”