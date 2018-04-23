When ever Beyonce steps onto the scene, the blessings (music or otherwise) start to flow. After she blew her fans away with not one, but two electrifying Coachella headlining performances—both of which nodded to the culture of historically black colleges—she doubled down on the moment with a crop of HBCU college scholarships. Through her BeyGOOD foundation, she pledged to give four qualified students from Tuskegee University, Wilberforce University, Xavier University and Bethune-Cookman University $25,000 each towards their college educations.

The deal just got even sweeter. Google.org decided to join forces with Beyonce and match her $100,000 grant to create four more scholarships for HBCU attendees. However, these funds will be for students from Texas Southern University, Morehouse College, Grambling State University and Fisk University.

“Google understands the vital role historically black colleges and universities play in delivering a high quality and culturally responsive education,” Maab Ibrahim, a Google.org program manager, said in a statement on Monday (April 23). “In the last several years, Google has launched innovative programs to close the distance between Silicon Valley and HBCUs; we are proud to continue that commitment by matching Beyoncé’s generous donation.”

Additionally, BeyGOOD is encouraging more businesses to join Mrs. Knowles-Carter in investing in HBCU-educated youth. “Partnering with organizations like Google.org in support of HBCUs is our way of elevating cultural touchstones that paint a clear picture of excellence and opportunity through diverse education,” said Ivy McGregor, Director of Philanthropy and Corporate Relations at Parkwood Entertainment, which houses BeyGOOD. “We challenge other businesses across the country to join us in this commitment to higher education and investment in the future.”

All scholarships will go towards the 2018-2019 school year.