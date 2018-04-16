Beyonce’s display of HBCUs’ heritage through marching bands to The Divine Nine during her Saturday Coachella set (Apr. 14) left viewers in awe of her artistry and searching for the nearest application to the singer’s “HBeyCU.” Now, the mother-of-three plans to take her homage a step further and announced a scholarship initiative that’ll benefit future HBCU attendees.

According to Variety, the 36-year-old entertainer’s BeyGOOD entity will roll out the Homecoming Scholars Award Program beginning this fall semester. Four college-bound hopefuls will each receive $25,000. The HBCUs include Bethune-Cookman University, Xavier University, Wilberforce University and Tuskegee University.

According to a press release, Beyonce’s near-two-hour performance spearheaded the release of this educational opportunity. “The show, with its homage to excellence in education, was a celebration of the homecoming weekend experience, the highest display of college pride.” The statement adds that the tradition embedded within HBCUs also inspired the “Love On Top” singer to design a performance that blends “the ancient and the modern.”

Ivy McGregor, Director of Philanthropy and Corporate Relations at Beyonce’s Parkwood label, said, “We salute the rich legacy of Historically Black Colleges and Universities. We honor all institutions of higher learning for maintaining culture and creating environments for optimal learning which expands dreams and the seas of possibilities for students.”

Applicants must sustain no less than a 3.5 GPA with a concentration in computer science, teaching, literature, African-American studies and more.

