Beyonce Will Reportedly Change Set For Coachella Weekend 2

There’s no denying Beyoncé is now bigger than Coachella, or any music festival for that matter. Her performance was littered with deep social commentary, and a plethora of African-American culture and pride.

Since her HBCU-inspired set at the festival’s weekend one, the Houston native will reportedly shake things up a bit, according to one of her dancers, Jo’Artis Mijo Ratti. Routines will be changed for the second installment of her performance this upcoming weekend, Variety reports.

“Yeah, we’re switching up a couple things, so there could still be a wow factor,” Ratti said. He also noted how hard the 36-year-old mother-of-three works, and how much is required of all the dancers. “She kills the moves just as hard as the best girl that’s doing the choreography,” he added. “It makes everybody in the production as a whole want to step their game up. You can always tell when someone is prepared.”

Ratti, who also worked with Madonna, said the dance rehearsals were grueling but rewarding at the same time. “We did like 10-to-14 hour days. That was very similar to the Madonna situation and really coming to work fully prepared to dance. Some jobs you might chill — craft services, read a book, hop on your phone — for a couple hours, but not while we were there [with Beyonce],” he explained. “We were getting put to use with ideas, fitting, wardrobe, video blocking. It could be really overwhelming, but luckily, it wasn’t my first rodeo.”

Ratti, a member of the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. was shocked to find out the Lemonade singer was including HBCU culture in the performance. “To come in on my first day [of rehearsals] in March and see that the concept was dealing with HBCUs? That was a bit of a process,” he said. “Every day, I took time to be thankful for this opportunity. We’re in America and we already know what we’re dealing with [as African-Americans and in the current political environment], which is why the Divine Nine was built. So to see it presented at Coachella, I was like, ‘Woah. These people have no idea what’s about to happen — they won’t even understand it.’”

Unfortunately, those who don’t attend the festival won’t be able to see the performance live. According to CNN, a YouTube spokesperson said this installment won’t be streamed.