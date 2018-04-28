When it rains, it pours. The scrubbing of Bill Cosby’s former reputation as “America’s Favorite Dad” continues with the passing of each day. On Thursday (April 26), after a year-long trial, the shamed comedian was officially found guilty of aggravated indecent assault by a Philadelphia jury. After sentencing, Cosby could be facing up to 10 years in prison.

On top of his impending prison time, Cosby has been stripped of the honors bestowed onto him by his alma mater, Temple University. In 1991, the Temple University alum was awarded an honorary doctorate. Over the years, he had been a consistent fundraiser and booster for the school. However, according to Deadline, in light of recent events, the university has since rescinded this honor. Andrea Constand, a former Temple University employee who accused Cosby of drugging and sexually assaulting her, recently won her case against him.

In addition to Temple, Carnegie Mellon University, Johns Hopkins University, Notre Dame University and Wesleyan University also announced on Thursday that they were revoking Cosby’s respective honorary degrees.