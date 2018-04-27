Despite being found guilty of three counts of aggravated indecent assault, it’s clear that the circus that has been Bill Cosby’s life is still on display. Following yesterday’s verdict, Cosby’s publicists, Andrew Wyatt and Ebonee Benson, appeared on ABC’s Good Morning America where they continued the bazaar rhetoric that surrounds this case.

After the host, George Stephanopolous questioned if the pair believed that the close to 60 women who have accused Cosby of various levels of sexual assault were all lying, Benson decided to compare Cosby’s case to the 1955 murder of Emmett Till.

“May I ask you a question? Since when are all women honest? We can take a look at Emmett Till, for example. Not all people are honest,” Benson replied, followed by Wyatt who furthered this imagery. Calling Cosby’s trial a “public lynching” and claiming Gloria Allred (the lawyer that represents almost half of the comedian’s accusers) pieced together several stories to sway the jury.

“What Gloria Allred was able to do, what she did, was take a salt and pepper shaker — she shaked out a lot of salt and sprinkled in a little black pepper,” Wyatt said. “And the south came east. And that’s what we saw.”

The duo’s failed attempt at making Cosby a martyr offended many. Unlike Till, Cosby is not an innocent 14-year-old adolescent whose fabricated interaction with a white woman and eventual murder became the basis of the Civil Rights Movement. Rather, Cosby’s image has been turned into an 80-year-old convicted serial rapist that hid behind a public persona, a conclusion that is becoming clearer with this conviction and his reaction to the verdict.