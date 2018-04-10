As you escape to the beach this summer, make sure to block off the weekend of August 18-19 to attend the Billboard Hot 100 Music Festival. The star-studded event will take place at Jones Beach Theater in New York and features a lineup of today’s game-changing musicians.

A few of the confirmed artists include Machine Gun Kelly, French Montana, Kehlani, Taylor Bennett, Future, Rae Sremmurd, J.I.D., Lil Xan and more. Last year’s guests featured Gucci Mane, Big Sean, DJ Khaled, Demi Lovato and other chart-toppers.

The event is set to take over the Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater, and for the festival’s partner, Live Nation, President Jason Miller said this edition will top the last. “Each year this festival gets bigger and better and Live Nation is thrilled once again to be working with our partners at Billboard to bring this incredible music experience to Long Island,” he said.

In a statement issued by CEO of The Hollywood Reporter-Billboard Media Group, Jon Amato, the entity plans to give fans another one-of-a-kind music experience as the festival heads into its fourth year. Tickets, which can be purchased here, go on sale Friday (Apr. 13) at 10 A.M.