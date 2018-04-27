It was the year of “Despacito” and the year of urban music.

The most-played song of 2017 swept the 2018 Billboard Latin Music Awards, winning six trophies: hot Latin song of the year; hot Latin song of the year, vocal event; airplay song of the year; digital song of the year; streaming song of the year; and Latin pop song of the year.

The celebration of “Despacito,” a song that revived global interest in Latin music, was a fitting way to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Billboard Latin Music Awards on the Telemundo network, which aired the awards live from the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas (the show’s first time in Sin City) on Thursday night (April 26).

While “Despacito” was not performed Thursday night (the song had its live debut at the 2017 Billboard Latin Music Awards), its effect was far-reaching. Producers Andrés Torres and Mauricio Rengifo won producer of the year for the song, and Daddy Yankee — one of the track’s co-writers (and featured artists) — was the big winner of the evening with eight awards. In addition to his “Despacito” wins, Yankee took home Latin rhythm artist of the year, solo, and songwriter of the year for “Despacito” as well as several other songs that hit Billboard’s Hot Latin Songs chart, including “Hula Hoop” and “La Rompe Corazones” with Ozuna.

He was followed in wins by Luis Fonsi and Justin Bieber, both taking home seven awards each. In addition to his “Despacito” trophies, Bieber won crossover artist of the year, while Fonsi, as the lead performer on “Despacito” and the subsequent “Echame la Culpa,” won the Hot Latin Songs artist of the year award.

But it wasn’t just the year of “Despacito”: There was an explosion of Latin tracks that went global this year and Latin artists who were able to reach fans like never before, mostly with urban or urban-leaning tracks. The night’s performances by mostly huge urban superstars included premieres by Ozuna (performing “La Modelo” with Cardi B), Bad Bunny (performing “Amorfoda”), Maluma (“El Prestamo”) and Nicky Jam and J Balvin, who performed “X” for the first time on television.

The coveted artist of the year award, which takes into consideration sales, airplay and streaming, went to Ozuna, who had success in all areas thanks to a succession of singles and his debut album Odisea.

Even pop wins had an urban tinge. Following the “Despacito” blast, superstar Shakira was the biggest winner of the night, with five awards that included Latin pop artist of the year, solo, and Top Latin Albums artist of the year, female. But she also won Hot Latin Songs artist of the year, female for hits that included the decidedly urban-leaning “Chantaje” with Maluma.

In turn, Maluma, a 10-time nominee (including in four categories for “Chantaje”), won social artist of the year, a nod to his extraordinary social media following.

Regional Mexican music, long the driving force of Latin music in this country, got shut out from most main categories by the sheer force of massive urban hits. However, regional Mexican acts still dominated the artist of the year, new category, with Christian Nodal taking the award. Nodal also won regional Mexican artist of the year, solo, and regional Mexican song of the year. Also coming in with three wins was Romeo Santos, who won Top Latin Albums artist of the year, male; tropical album of the year; and tropical artist of the year, solo.

This year’s special lifetime achievement award went to Mexican rock band Maná, who were honored both for their career as one of the most iconic and lasting bands in Latin music and for their philanthropic endeavors, particularly through their Selva Negra environmental foundation. The group performed two of its biggest hits: “En el muelle de San Blas” and “Corazon Espinado.”

In the label categories, Sony Music Latin was the big winner of the evening, taking home 16 of their 20 nominations, including Hot Latin Songs imprint of the year and Top Latin Albums label of the year. Universal Music Latin Entertainment won three out of their 10 nominations including Hot Latin Songs label of the year. On the publishing end, Sony ATV won both publisher of the year (Sony/ATV Latin Music Publishing) and publishing corporation of the year (Sony/ATV Music).

The Billboard Latin Music Awards honor the most popular albums, songs and performers in Latin music, as determined by the actual sales, streaming, radio airplay and social data that informs Billboard’s weekly charts during a one-year period from the rankings dated February 4, 2017 through this year’s January 27 charts. Finalists, and the eventual winners, reflect performance of new recordings on Billboard’s albums and songs charts, including Top Latin Albums, Hot Latin Songs, Latin Airplay, Latin Streaming Songs and Latin Digital Songs, among others.

The Billboard Latin Music Awards are the culmination of the Billboard Latin Music Conference which took place April 23-26 at The Venetian in Las Vegas, with superstars like Maluma, Ozuna, Bad Bunny, Pitbull and Maná.

The full list of finalists and winners to the awards is below:

OVERALL ARTIST CATEGORIES

Artist of the Year:

J Balvin

Daddy Yankee

Luis Fonsi

*Ozuna — WINNER

Artist of the Year, New:

Alta Consigna

Bad Bunny

El Fantasma y Banda Populares del Llano

*Christian Nodal — WINNER

Tour of the Year:

Marc Anthony

Ricardo Arjona

*Enrique Iglesias & Pitbull — WINNER

Marco Antonio Solis

Social Artist of the Year:

J Balvin

Jennifer Lopez

*Maluma — WINNER

Shakira

Crossover Artist of the Year:

Beyonce

*Justin Bieber — WINNER

Little Mix

Ed Sheeran

SONGS CATEGORIES

Hot Latin Song of the Year:

J Balvin & Willy William feat. Beyoncé, “Mi Gente”

*Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee feat. Justin Bieber, “Despacito” — WINNER

Maluma, “Felices Los 4”

Wisin feat. Ozuna, “Escapate Conmigo”

Hot Latin Song of the Year, Vocal Event:

J Balvin & Willy William feat. Beyoncé, “Mi Gente”

*Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee feat. Justin Bieber, “Despacito” — WINNER

Shakira feat. Maluma, “Chantaje”

Wisin feat. Ozuna, “Escapate Conmigo”

Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Male:

J Balvin

Daddy Yankee

*Luis Fonsi — WINNER

Ozuna

Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Female:

Becky G

Jennifer Lopez

Natti Natasha

*Shakira — WINNER

Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:

Banda Sinaloense MS De Sergio Lizarraga

*Calibre 50 — WINNER

CNCO

Zion & Lennox

Hot Latin Songs Label of the Year:

Sony Music Latin

*Universal Music Latin Entertainment — WINNER

VP Entertainment

Warner Latina

Hot Latin Songs Imprint of the Year

Def Jam

Raymond Braun

Schoolboy

*Sony Music Latin — WINNER

Airplay Song of the Year

J Balvin & Willy William feat. Beyoncé, “Mi Gente”

*Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee feat. Justin Bieber, “Despacito” — WINNER

Maluma, “Felices Los 4”

Wisin feat. Ozuna, “Escapate Conmigo”

Airplay Label of the Year:

DEL

*Sony Music Latin — WINNER

Universal Music Latin Entertainment

Warner Latina

Airplay Imprint of the Year:

Fonovisa

*Sony Music Latin — WINNER

Universal Music Latino

WK

Digital Song of the Year:

J Balvin & Willy William feat. Beyoncé, “Mi Gente”

*Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee feat. Justin Bieber, “Despacito” — WINNER

Maluma, “Felices Los 4”

Shakira feat. Maluma, “Chantaje”

Streaming Song of the Year:

J Balvin & Willy William feat. Beyoncé, “Mi Gente”

*Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee feat. Justin Bieber, “Despacito” — WINNER

Maluma, “Felices Los 4”

Shakira feat. Maluma, “Chantaje”

Albums Categories

Top Latin Album of the Year:

J Balvin, Energia

*Nicky Jam, Fenix — WINNER

Ozuna, Odisea

Shakira, El Dorado

Top Latin Compilation Album of the Year:

*Dance Latin #1 Hits 2.0: Los Exitos Del Momento — WINNER

Mexillennials: Los Exitos De Una Nueva Generacion

Summer Latin Hits 2017

Trap Capos: Season 1

Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Male:

J Balvin

*Romeo Santos — WINNER

Nicky Jam

Ozuna

Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Female:

Alejandra Guzman

Karol G

*Shakira — WINNER

Gloria Trevi

Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:

*Banda Sinaloense MS de Sergio Lizarraga — WINNER

Calibre 50

CNCO

Los Plebes Del Rancho de Ariel Camacho

Top Latin Albums Label of the Year:

Lizos

*Sony Music Latin — WINNER

Universal Music Latin Entertainment

Warner Latina

Top Latin Albums Imprint of the Year:

Capitol Latin

DEL

*Sony Music Latin — WINNER

Universal Music Latino

Latin Pop Categories

Latin Pop Artist of the Year, Solo

Luis Fonsi

Enrique Iglesias

Juanes

*Shakira — WINNER

Latin Pop Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:

*CNCO — WINNER

Jesse & Joy

Mana

Reik

Latin Pop Song of the Year

*Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee feat. Justin Bieber, “Despacito” — WINNER

Enrique Iglesias feat. Descemer Bueno, Zion & Lennox, “Subeme La Radio”

Shakira feat. Maluma, “Chantaje”

Shakira, “Me Enamore”

Latin Pop Airplay Label of the Year

Pina

*Sony Music Latin — WINNER

Universal Music Latin Entertainment

Warner Latina

Latin Pop Airplay Imprint of the Year

*Sony Music Latin — WINNER

Universal Music Latino

Warner Latina

WK

Latin Pop Album of the Year:

Ricardo Arjona, Circo Soledad

CNCO, Primera Cita

Juanes, Mis Planes Son Amarte

*Shakira, El Dorado — WINNER

Latin Pop Albums Label of the Year:

*Sony Music Latin — WINNER

Universal Latin Music Entertainment

Warner Bros.

Warner Latina

Latin Pop Albums Imprint of the Year:

Fonovisa

*Sony Music Latin — WINNER

Universal Music Latino

Warner Latina

Tropical Categories

Tropical Artist of the Year, Solo:

Marc Anthony

Nacho

Prince Royce

*Romeo Santos — WINNER

Tropical Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:

Chiquito Team Band

*Gente de Zona — WINNER

Pirulo y La Tribu

La Sonora Dinamita

Tropical Song of the Year:

Nacho, “Bailame”

*Prince Royce & Shakira, “Déjà Vu” — WINNER

Romeo Santos, “Heroe Favorito”

Romeo Santos, “Imitadora”

Tropical Songs Airplay Label of the Year

D.A.M.

*Sony Music Latin — WINNER

Universal Music Latin Entertainment

Warner Latina

Tropical Songs Airplay Imprint of the Year

Machete

Magnus

*Sony Music Latin — WINNER

Universal Music Latino

Tropical Album of the Year:

Prince Royce, Five

La Sonora Dinamita, Juntos Por La Sonora

*Romeo Santos, Golden — WINNER

Carlos Vives, Vives

Tropical Albums Label of the Year:

The Orchard

*Sony Music Latin — WINNER

Universal Music Latin Entertainment

World Circuit

Tropical Albums Imprint of the Year:

Magnus

The Orchard

*Sony Music Latin — WINNER

Top Stop

Regional Mexican Categories

Regional Mexican Artist of the Year, Solo:

Regulo Caro

*Christian Nodal — WINNER

Alfredo Olivas

Gerardo Ortiz

Regional Mexican Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:

*Banda Sinaloense MS de Sergio Lizarraga — WINNER

Calibre 50

Ulices Chaidez y Sus Plebes

Los Plebes Del Rancho de Ariel Camacho

Regional Mexican Song of the Year:

Calibre 50, “Corrido de Juanito”

Calibre 50, “Siempre Te Voy A Querer”

*Christian Nodal, “Adios Amor” — WINNER

Christian Nodal feat. David Bisbal, “Probablemente”

Regional Mexican Airplay Label of the Year

DEL

Lizos

Sony Music Latin

*Universal Music Latin Entertainment — WINNER

Regional Mexican Airplay Imprint of the Year

Andaluz

Disa

DEL

*Fonovisa — WINNER

Regional Mexican Album of the Year:

Banda Sinaloense MD de Sergio Lizarraga, La Mejor Version De Mi

*Ulices Chaidez y Sus Plebes, Andamos En El Ruedo — WINNER

Christian Nodal, Me Deje Llevar

Gerardo Ortiz, Comere Callado, Vol. 1: Con Norteno, Tuba y Guitarras

Regional Mexican Albums Label of the Year:

DEL

Lizos

Sony Music Latin

*Universal Music Latin Entertainment — WINNER

Regional Mexican Albums Imprint of the Year:

*DEL — WINNER

Disa

Fonovisa

Lizos

Latin Rhythm Categories

Latin Rhythm Artist of the Year, Solo:

J Balvin

*Daddy Yankee — WINNER

Nicky Jam

Ozuna

Latin Rhythm Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:

Jowell & Randy

Plan B

Play-N-Skillz

*Zion & Lennox — WINNER

Latin Rhythm Song of the Year:

*J Balvin & Willy William feat. Beyoncé, “Mi Gente” — WINNER

Maluma, “Felices Los 4”

Nicky Jam, “El Amante”

Wisin feat. Ozuna, “Escapate Conmigo”

Latin Rhythm Airplay Label of the Year

Pina

*Sony Music Latin — WINNER

Universal Music Latin Entertainment

Warner Latina

Latin Rhythm Airplay Imprint of the Year

La Industria

*Sony Music Latin — WINNER

Universal Music Latino

WK

Latin Rhythm Album of the Year:

*Nicky Jam, Fenix — WINNER

Ozuna, Odisea

Yandel, #Update

Zion & Lennox, Motivan2

Latin Rhythm Albums Label of the Year:

El Cartel

*Sony Music Latin — WINNER

Universal Music Latin Entertainment

Warner Latina

Latin Rhythm Albums Imprint of the Year:

Capitol Latin

*La Industria — WINNER

Sony Music Latin

Universal Music Latino

Writers/Producers/Publishers Categories

Songwriter of the Year:

Justin Bieber

*Daddy Yankee — WINNER

Erika Ender

Luis Fonsi

Marty James Garton

Poo Bear

Publisher of the Year:

BMG Gold Songs,ASCAP

Sony/ATV Discos Music Publishing LLC,ASCAP

*Sony/ATV Latin Music Publishing, LLC,BMI — WINNER

Universal Musica, Inc.,ASCAP

Publishing Corporation of the Year:

BMG

*Sony/ATV Music — WINNER

Universal Music

Warner/Chappell Music

Producer of the Year:

Chris Jeday

*Mauricio Rengifo & *Andres Torres — WINNER

Saga Whiteblack

Wisin

This article was originally published on Billboard.