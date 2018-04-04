Birdman and Lil Wayne surprised fans when they were spotted hanging out at the Before Anythang soundtrack release party at the tail end of Mar. 2018. The photos instantly fueled reports that the two had finally ended their longstanding feud. In a new interview with Ebro Darden on Beats 1 radio, Birdman sets the record straight on why they decided to leave their problems in the past.

According to the Cash Money mogul, it was important to him to mend his relationship with Wayne despite everything that transpired between them. “Far as me and shorty, I got that. I’ma make sure he straight, we straight, and we gon continue doing what we started,” he stated. “It’s important to me that I finish the way I started.”

While Baby indicated that he has a strong love and respect for the Dedication 6 artist, he suggested that the beef had to come to an end for the sake of their children. “It’s affecting our kids, and that’s not cool,” he explained. “His daughter’s (Reginae Carter) my godchild—I love her to death. That’s my favorite. [Wayne] talks to my children all the time. It’s just a weird relationship, but it’s solid.”

Birdman and Lil Wayne’s beef stems from a 2015 lawsuit, in which Weezy was seeking $51 million in restitution for discovering Young Money’s biggest talents, Nicki Minaj and Drake. The lawsuit also referenced the delay of Wayne’s highly-anticipated album Tha Carter V. Hopefully, with the beef behind them, fans will finally get to hear Wayne’s project.

