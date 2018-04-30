Another day, another report about Blac Chyna. The socialite and cosmetics mogul’s name made the rounds after an article claimed that she was carrying the child of her current beau, YFN Almighty Jay.

The 29-year-old was reportedly spotted at LAX with her 18-year-old boyfriend. Reports read that she was smiling for the cameras and rubbing her stomach, as Almighty Jay followed closely behind.

If the rumors are true, this will be the third child for Chyna. She has a son, King Cairo, with rapper Tyga, and a daughter named Dream with former fiancé, Rob Kardashian. Reports swirled after Chyna’s early-April altercation at Six Flags that Kardashian plans to take her back to family court in order to set restrictions for the safety of their child.

“I do not condone violence nor am I a violent person but shout out to all of the amazing mothers out there that will protect their children at all cost,” she wrote on social media after the Six Flags video went viral. Neither Chyna nor YFN Almighty Jay have commented on the reports.

Twitter of course had a few words for Chyna after news of her possible pregnancy began to spread. Take a look at some of social media’s comments below.

Kris Jenner and Rob Kardashian going to court to get full custody of Dream once they find out Blac Chyna got pregnant by an 18 year old pic.twitter.com/7T2wPqwpxE — luisa (@luisagibsonxo) April 30, 2018

Blac Chyna one relationship away from messing with the black kid off stranger things — Cocoa Commander (@austin_j64) April 30, 2018