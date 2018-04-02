Blac Chyna took to Twitter Sunday night (April 1) after videos of her hurling a plastic pink stroller at an unidentified woman surfaced. Chyna claims she isn’t a violent person, but went to great lengths to protect her kids, 1-year-old Dream Kardashian and 5-year-old King Cairo.

The 29-year-old mother was at Six Flags Magic Mountain in Valencia, Cal with her bodyguard and friend Easter Sunday when the altercation broke out. Video caught by a park patron shows Chyna throwing her pink jacket to the ground and attempting to swing the stroller. She tries more than once but is held back by people in her camp. Dream and King aren’t shown in the video. Eventually, another fight breaks out between two women, one of which was Chyna’s friend according to TMZ.

https://twitter.com/AliciaaAngiee/status/980632746186850304

The reason for the fight is unknown, but Chyna addressed the situation in an Instagram story

“Being famous is hard enough dealing with scrutiny, but when someone feels comfortable to come and touch your child it’s a whole other story. I do not condone violence nor am I a violent person but shout out to all of the amazing mothers out there that will protect their children at all cost. Love, King and Dreams mommy.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/BhETCS4lXSV/?taken-by=blacchyna

This comes shortly after Chyna dispelled sex tape rumors, claiming someone was using her likeness. She ended the short-lived relationship with R&B singer Mechie and is now reported to be dating 18-year-old rapper YBN Almighty Jay.