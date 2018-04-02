Blac Chyna’s Stroller Attack Victim Speaks Out

Blac Chyna got people talking after a video of her attempting to attack people with a stroller at Six Flags made the rounds. A young woman named Alexis spoke to TMZ after the clip went viral, claiming that her interaction with Chyna’s young children caused the scene to erupt. However, she was actually fighting with Chyna’s boyfriend, YBN Almighty Jay.

“I seen Blac Chyna’s children, not knowing that these are her children because her nanny was pushing her children,” the 18-year-old said. “So, when she walks the baby towards me, I’m thinking that this is a mother giving me permission to interact with her child…the lady smiled, she walked off, Blac Chyna followed behind her and she said ‘don’t touch the kid, bro.'”

The young woman said that she walked over to her friend’s mother to talk about what was happening. It was then that a woman came up to her to tell her that the aspiring rapper was looking for her.

“‘Oh my god, are you the girl that Blac Chyna was talking about?…she said she was gonna whoop your a**'” the woman said, according to Alexis.

“We’re walking and a couple of minutes later, I see [Chyna] again…I addressed her as, ‘excuse me, did you have a problem with me touching her child?…’yep I sure did, b***h I sure did…’ and she took her things off.”

“Her boyfriend hit me…like I was a boy,” she continued. “And he hit on my sister, and we were fighting her boyfriend, we weren’t fighting [Chyna].”

Chyna took to social media to say that she attacked because someone tried to touch her children, Dream and King.

“Being famous is hard enough dealing with scrutiny, but when someone feels comfortable to come and touch your child it’s a whole other story,” she wrote. “I do not condone violence nor am I a violent person but shout out to all of the amazing mothers out there that will protect their children at all cost. Love, King and Dreams mommy.”