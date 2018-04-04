An unarmed and, reportedly, mentally unstable black man was shot multiple times and killed in the Crown Heights section of Brooklyn, N.Y., after officers were called about a man waving a weapon at people on the street.

According to the New York Daily News, the shooting occurred on the corner of Utica Ave. and Montgomery Street around 4:45 p.m. The man was reportedly “emotionally disturbed,” and witnesses told authorities that he had “something in his jacket.”

“I heard all these shots, I thought it was firecrackers at first,” a witness said. “I turned around and you just see the cops standing over the guy. It was at least five shots. First it was one, then it was nonstop after that.”

The man, who has not yet been identified, reportedly walked around the neighborhood frequently, usually with “an orange bible or a rosary in his hand.” After the shooting, several gathered near the scene to protest. Many at the scene reportedly pointed out the officer who they believe killed the man.

“He never had a problem with anyone,” said resident Andre Wilson, who knew the victim for 20 years.

“The officers from the neighborhood, they know him,” he continued. “He has no issue with violence. Everybody just knows he’s just mentally challenged. This shouldn’t have happened at all.”

Witnesses say that the victim was carrying either a metal shower head or pipe, not a gun.