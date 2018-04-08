Black Panther fans rejoice: Wakanda is the focus of a new, action-packed Avengers: Infinity War trailer.

The spot, which debuted Saturday (April 7) features Wakandans preparing for some sort of battle, with the people of the fictional African nation chanting throughout.

“Today we do not fight for one life, we fight for all of them,” T’Challa/Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman) says at one point.

Letitia Wright’s Shuri (technological genius of Wakanda and sister to Black Panther) is also seen engaging in a fight.

In a particularly light-hearted moment, Black Panther standout Danai Gurira (who plays the warrior Okoye) tells her prince at the end of the trailer, “When you said we are going to open Wakanda to the rest of the world, this is not what I imagined.”

“What did you imagine?” he asks her. To which she jokes, “The Olympics? Maybe even a Starbucks?”

Avengers: Infinity War is directed by the Russo brothers and assembles a large swath of the Marvel universe, including Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Captain America (Chris Evans), Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) and The Hulk (Mark Ruffalo). The gang unites to fight Thanos (Josh Brolin), who vows to destroy half of the universe.

The film opens in theaters a week earlier than first expected, on April 27, as opposed to the first week of May.