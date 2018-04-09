Black Panther is still breaking records just two months after it’s release. The film is now third-highest grossing movie in North American history, passing legendary films like J.J Abrams’ Star Wars: The Force Awakens and James Cameron’s Titanic and Avatar.

Black Panther’s North American takeover is the second movie to helm the honor in two years. Forbes notes that with adjusted inflation the notch is slightly different. Domestically, the film has earned $687m, putting it at No. 34 and ahead of films like Independence Day ($635m), Oceans Eleven ($294m) and Batman Begins ($295m), according to box office data site Box Office Mojo. The top domestic films adjusted for inflation are Gone With The Wind ($1.8b) and Star Wars ($1.6b). This includes reissues of the films over the years.

The Ryan Coogler-directed film has made however a whopping $1.2999 billion, making it the tenth-global grosser of all time.

Fans have taken to social media to ring in the news–especially with this right on time gif of Chadwick Boseman and Leonardo DiCaprio.

Visual representation of Black Panther passing the Titanic in the U.S. box office. pic.twitter.com/R927oIeibZ — val’s twin sis🌙 (@nakiamnger) April 8, 2018

“A movie with a predominantly-black cast does not have universal market value.” “A movie with a black superhero will never have universal appeal.” *AHEM* #BlackPanther pic.twitter.com/FwLbJWV5ks — Charlotte Clymer🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) April 9, 2018

#BlackPanther made $665.4 million domestically, making the movie the third-highest grossing film in North American history. We love Black EXCELLENCE. pic.twitter.com/T4YruzwSyi — 🥀 (@MJFinesseLover) April 8, 2018

Yep, Wakanda Forever. With the film taking over the globe, make sure your friends are doing the Wakanda Salute correctly.

READ: There’s Actually A Wrong Way To Do The ‘Wakanda Salute’