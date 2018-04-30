BlocBoy JB Announces Release Date For ‘Simi’

Memphis rapper BlocBoy JB is just warming up. After releasing his “Who Run It” freestyle over the weekend, the “Look Alive” rapper reveals the artwork and release date to his forthcoming mixtape Simi.

The novice rapper took to Twitter to announce the good news.

“MIXTAPE OTW FRIDAY MAY 4TH!!!”

BlocBoy got music career off the ground by uploading music to his SoundCloud page back in 2012. Since then, he’s released a handful of mixtapes such as Grape Juice, Loco, The Purple M&M, and three installments of his Who Am I series. But it was Drake-assisted “Look Alive” that brought the rapper worldwide fame.

Stream Who Am I 3 below.

