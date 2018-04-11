Blvck Rose Looks For A “Video Girl” (Video)

Newcomer Blvck Rose is in the studio putting the finishing touches on his forthcoming EP, A Half Dozen Roses. While fans await his newest effort, the smooth crooner released the music visuals to “Video Girl,” featuring FùNSHO.

The Bria Domonique-directed clip commences with Blvck Rose getting invited to a party. Afterwards, we see a slew of seductive and intelligent women who get slayed and eventually attend the party.

“In the video, I wanted to perfectly illustrate the feel of the song, which is very groovy, vibey and fun and highlight the variety of beautiful women of the DC-Maryland-Virginia area, ” Blvck said via press release. “The vibrant shots showcase each woman in her natural element enjoying the song, and I hope the viewers leave with the message that all women are beautiful in their own way and should be appreciated.”

The 28-year-old Cameroonian-American stared producing record producer from Silver Spring, Maryland. The eclectic producer first began producing music during his sophomore year in high school.

Watch the video above.

This is the first single off A Half Dozen Roses, which is slated for a Summer ’18 release.

