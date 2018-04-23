Smoke DZA and Bodega BAMZ come from two different sides of Harlem, but they’re joining forces to bring fresh music from their borough all over North America. Earlier this month, the Spanish Harlem spitter dropped off his sophomore album P.A.P.I. via 100 Keep It/Duck Down Music. Then over the weekend (Apr. 20), Smoke DZA delivered his new album Not For Sale, which features his joint single with BAMZ called “The Hustle,” along with other contributions from Joey Bada$$, DRAM, Dom Kennedy, Ty Dolla $ign and more.

Before P.A.P.I. dropped, the 100 Keep It CEO gave New Yorkers the first glimpse of what to expect from their upcoming tour when he brought “The Mood” rapper on stage during his album release show at SOB’s. After performing “The Hustle” on Peter Rosenberg’s new Complex Show “Open Late,” both Harlem natives are officially ready to share the stage for the rest of the summer during their buzzworthy Money In The Bank tour.

BAMZ and DZA will begin their venture next month in Cleveland, Ohio and will make their way to Canada before hitting up major cities on the West Coast and the deep South. The tour will end in July with their homecoming show in New York City at where else but S.O.B’s. Check out the full tour schedule below and cop your tickets now.

Thursday, May 17, 2018 – Cleveland, OH, The Grog Shop

Friday, May 18, 2018 – Pittsburgh, PA, Spirit Hall

Sunday, May 20, 2018 – Toronto, ON, The Velvet Underground

Monday, May 21, 2018 – Detroit, MI, Pike Room

Tuesday May 22, 2018 – Chicago, IL, Reggie’s

Thursday May 24, 2018 – Minneapolis, MN, 7th St. Entry

Friday, May 25, 2018 – Milwaukee, WI, Shank Hall

Saturday, May 26, 2018 – Des Moines, IA, Vaudeville Mews

Wednesday May 30, 2018 – Denver, CO, Larimer Lounge

Thursday, May 31, 2018 – Salt Lake City, UT, In The Venue

Saturday, June 2, 2018 – Portland, OR, Hawthorne Lounge

Sunday, June 3, 2018 – Vancouver, BC, Fortune Sound Club

Monday, June 4, 2018 – Seattle, WA, Barboza

Thursday, June 7, 2018 – San Francisco, CA, Brick & Mortar

Saturday, June 9, 2018 – Santa Cruz, CA, The Atrium @ The Catalyst

Tuesday, June 12, 2018 – Los Angeles, CA, Echo

Wednesday, June 13, 2018 – Santa Ana, CA, Constellation Room

Friday, June 15, 2018 – San Diego, CA, Voodoo Lounge @ HOB*

Sunday, June 17, 2018 – Albuquerque, NM, Launch Pad

Tuesday, June 19, 2018 – Austin, TX, Stubb’s Jr

Wednesday, June 20, 2018 – Dallas, TX, Cambridge Room @ HOB

Friday, June 22, 2018 – Houston, TX, Bronze Peacock @ HOB

Saturday, June 23, 2018 – New Orleans, LA, Parish @ HOB

Sunday, June 24, 2018 – Atlanta, GA, Aisle 5

Tuesday, June 26, 2018 – Charlotte, NC, Neighborhood Theater

Thursday, June 28, 2018 – Philadelphia, PA, Voltage Lounge

Friday, June 29, 2018 – Washington, DC, Songbyrd

Saturday, June 30, 2018 – Pawtucket, RI, The Met

Sunday, July 1, 2018 – New York, NY, SOB’s