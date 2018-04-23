Bodega BAMZ And Smoke DZA Will Hit The Road For Their ‘Money In The Bank’ Tour
Smoke DZA and Bodega BAMZ come from two different sides of Harlem, but they’re joining forces to bring fresh music from their borough all over North America. Earlier this month, the Spanish Harlem spitter dropped off his sophomore album P.A.P.I. via 100 Keep It/Duck Down Music. Then over the weekend (Apr. 20), Smoke DZA delivered his new album Not For Sale, which features his joint single with BAMZ called “The Hustle,” along with other contributions from Joey Bada$$, DRAM, Dom Kennedy, Ty Dolla $ign and more.
Before P.A.P.I. dropped, the 100 Keep It CEO gave New Yorkers the first glimpse of what to expect from their upcoming tour when he brought “The Mood” rapper on stage during his album release show at SOB’s. After performing “The Hustle” on Peter Rosenberg’s new Complex Show “Open Late,” both Harlem natives are officially ready to share the stage for the rest of the summer during their buzzworthy Money In The Bank tour.
BAMZ and DZA will begin their venture next month in Cleveland, Ohio and will make their way to Canada before hitting up major cities on the West Coast and the deep South. The tour will end in July with their homecoming show in New York City at where else but S.O.B’s. Check out the full tour schedule below and cop your tickets now.
Thursday, May 17, 2018 – Cleveland, OH, The Grog Shop
Friday, May 18, 2018 – Pittsburgh, PA, Spirit Hall
Sunday, May 20, 2018 – Toronto, ON, The Velvet Underground
Monday, May 21, 2018 – Detroit, MI, Pike Room
Tuesday May 22, 2018 – Chicago, IL, Reggie’s
Thursday May 24, 2018 – Minneapolis, MN, 7th St. Entry
Friday, May 25, 2018 – Milwaukee, WI, Shank Hall
Saturday, May 26, 2018 – Des Moines, IA, Vaudeville Mews
Wednesday May 30, 2018 – Denver, CO, Larimer Lounge
Thursday, May 31, 2018 – Salt Lake City, UT, In The Venue
Saturday, June 2, 2018 – Portland, OR, Hawthorne Lounge
Sunday, June 3, 2018 – Vancouver, BC, Fortune Sound Club
Monday, June 4, 2018 – Seattle, WA, Barboza
Thursday, June 7, 2018 – San Francisco, CA, Brick & Mortar
Saturday, June 9, 2018 – Santa Cruz, CA, The Atrium @ The Catalyst
Tuesday, June 12, 2018 – Los Angeles, CA, Echo
Wednesday, June 13, 2018 – Santa Ana, CA, Constellation Room
Friday, June 15, 2018 – San Diego, CA, Voodoo Lounge @ HOB*
Sunday, June 17, 2018 – Albuquerque, NM, Launch Pad
Tuesday, June 19, 2018 – Austin, TX, Stubb’s Jr
Wednesday, June 20, 2018 – Dallas, TX, Cambridge Room @ HOB
Friday, June 22, 2018 – Houston, TX, Bronze Peacock @ HOB
Saturday, June 23, 2018 – New Orleans, LA, Parish @ HOB
Sunday, June 24, 2018 – Atlanta, GA, Aisle 5
Tuesday, June 26, 2018 – Charlotte, NC, Neighborhood Theater
Thursday, June 28, 2018 – Philadelphia, PA, Voltage Lounge
Friday, June 29, 2018 – Washington, DC, Songbyrd
Saturday, June 30, 2018 – Pawtucket, RI, The Met
Sunday, July 1, 2018 – New York, NY, SOB’s