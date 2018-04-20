Bohan Phoenix demolished all boundaries between Asian and American rap culture when he released his Overseas 海外 EP last month. After dropping an interactive music video for “Overseas 海外,” Phoenix decided to reach out to an OG with the rawest Asian persuasion in hip-hop for the official remix to the title track. West Coast rap veteran Dumbfoundead hops on the piano-fused trap beat to drop his grimy bars that stem from his early beginnings in Los Angeles. The Korean American rhymer reflects on growing up off Normandy Boulevard with his Mexican homies like a “fish out of water.”

Pops had a dollar but no degree

Momma was praying with rosaries

‘Cause I was born overseas

But bitch I’m LA as Eazy-E

The Brooklyn rapper chimes in with his verse and proves that he can lyrically measure up to the West Coast’s revered Asian MC. At the moment, Dumbfoundead is on the road for ‘The Yikes! Tour’ with special guests like Ted Park, Isaac Flame and plenty more special guests. Although he’s not included in the line-up, it would be dope to see Bohan show up as one of his special guests.

Stream Bohan Phoenix’s new collab with Dumbfoundead below.