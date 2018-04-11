Following the surprise release of his 2015 mixtape, If You’re Reading This It’s Too Late (IYRTITL), rumors that Drake does not write his own music began to surface. But on Tuesday (Apr. 10), close friend and the main producer of IYRTITL, Boi-1da, came to Drake’s defense.

“I think Drake is literally one of the greatest songwriters of all time. And for someone to try to discredit someone who I’ve literally seen write songs like he’s writing an essay, it bothers me because I’m close to it,” Boi-1da said on the Rap Radar podcast. He then explained the “reference tracks” and relationship with the alleged ghostwriter, Quentin Miller.

This “closeness” that Boi-1da describes began in 2006 when he tailored two instrumentals on Drake’s Room for Improvement mixtape and continues to this day since he produced the smash single “God’s Plan.”

Prior to achieving his own goals, the Toronto native allegedly wrote for Dr. Dre’s now-scrapped Detox as reported by multiple sources (including Drake’s boss, Lil Wayne). He also penned tracks for Beyonce, Alicia Keys, Jamie Foxx, and more.