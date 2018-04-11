Reboots are the wave and BET is riding it. In an effort to beef up the network’s scripted programming, the 1992 Eddie Murphy film, Boomerang, will be turned into a 30-minute comedy series. It’s not known if the film’s original cast will make an appearance, but the show will keep the movie’s original premise, only modernized.

The Hollywood Reporter said the series will center a “successful executive who finds that his lifestyle choices have turned back on him when his new boss turns out to be a bigger deviant that he is.” A writer or producer isn’t tapped yet for the 10-episode show. This, along with two other shows including a Don Cornelius-inspired series, is the first order from the cable network’s new network president Scott Mills. He told THR scripted series are what does the best on BET.

“The shows that have been most successful on BET are all scripted: The Game, The New Edition Story, Being Mary Jane, Real Husbands of Hollywood. When you succeed in that space, it has a wonderful effect on the brand,” Mills said.

This comes a day after BET announced they are canceling The Quad after two seasons.