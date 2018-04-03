Bow Wow is officially back in the music business, and he’s coming out with a new album. The rapper recently announced his plans to release a new studio project on Twitter on Monday (Apr. 2), and based on the LP’s title, this is going to be pretty meaningful. Bow Wow reportedly named the album Edicus, which is the backwards spelling of “suicide.”

Following the big reveal, the Ohio native explained to his followers why he decided to go with a title that has such a dramatic meaning. “Decided to name my album ‘EDICIUS’ its SUICIDE backwards,” he tweeted. “The meaning means … To bring yourself back from something.” He also explained what the title represents for him. “The name represents relentlessness, coming back for more even after death. Left the old me and woke up a NEW ME,” he added.

In addition to the tweet about Edicus, Bow Wow also revealed that he has another project with DJ Drama called Greenlight 6 on the way. He didn’t provide a specific release date however.

The new announcements come shortly after Bow Wow dropped his punchy single, “Yeaahh.” According to many fan reviews on social media, the single is a certified hit, although it has not charted on the Billboard charts just yet. It’s unclear if the track will make it to the album.

Bow Wow has not dropped anymore details regarding the tracklist or release date for Edicus. Stay tuned.