Last week was a busy one for new music. Fans were gifted new material from J. Cole, Mya, Khalid and even promised a new album from Jorja Smith. This Friday proves to be equally as savory for R&B savants. In addition to Janelle Monae releasing her long-awaited Dirty Computer LP, singer-songwriter Bridget Kelly also brought a quality project to the table.

Kelly’s Reality Bites, her first official full-length effort, is the 13-track follow-up to her admired EPs like Cut to… Bridget Kelly and Summer of 17. With writing from Drew Scott, B Will, Manny Acosta, Cass Maya, Rocc and Tiffany Fred, and only three features (Jordan Bratton, Ro James and Chaz French), Reality Bites serves as the New York songbird’s chance to truly shine.

The album release comes after dropping the visuals to album single, “Sedated.” Let some soothing sounds into your life by listening to the album below.