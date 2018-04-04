Three black British teenage boys will be honored for their heroism by the Royal Humane Society after saving a man from committing suicide back in September of 2017, reports the Hertfordshire Mercury.

Shawn Young, 13, Devonte Cafferkey,13, and Sammy Farah, 14, were walking home from school and noticed a man sitting on the ledge of Waltham Cross with a rope around his neck. Instead of turning away, the three boys rushed over to his side in attempt to stop him from taking his own life. Two of the boys, Cafferkey and Farah, stayed with the man and pulled him from the ledge all the while pleading with him not to jump. The third boy, Shawn Young, went to go get help. He ultimately sought help from 47-year-old Joanne Stammers. Stammers was a nurse but suffers from Klippel–Trénaunay syndrome, a rare disability that makes her highly prone to blood clotting, which ultimately leaves her unable to work.

Stammers took over holding the man until help arrived and ended up with bruising on her arms. She is happy that the boys are being recognized for their courageous act. “I am really pleased for them and I hope other children can see it’s worth stopping to help someone,” said Stammers. All of the boys parents are extremely proud of their boys and Shawn’s mom, Carol, hopes the positivity will inspire other children.

“Quite often in the national news there are a lot of negative reports about young people so it is nice to have something positive.“They are very young and I marvel at how they are all dealing with it. Every time I speak to them I learn something new about what happened,” Carol told the news outlet.

The Royal Humane Society is a British charity that promotes lifesaving intervention and will honor all parties involved in the effort to save the man. However, this will not be the boys first time being honored as they received Special Achievement Awards at the Broxbourne Youth Awards for their bravery.