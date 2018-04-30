6 Memorable Moments From Broccoli City Festival 2018

This year’s Broccoli City Festival may have been Washington D.C.’s biggest event yet, and it definitely didn’t disappoint. An estimated 30,000 fans flocked to RFK Stadium in the District’s northeast region on Apr. 28, to indulge in a roster of A-list performers, DJs, and black-owned (environmentally-friendly) businesses. The exceptional turnout and the wild energy each festival goer brought to the venue proved that the once small DC-based event had transformed into a premier, nationwide festival to watch.

VIBE was on the scene during the festivities, and took note of some of the most memorable moments. From Cardi B’s final performance to the unapologetically black moments, here are the six most memorable moments you missed.

1. An Inclusive Environmental Discussion

https://www.instagram.com/p/BiDgng0hhJT/?hl=en&taken-by=broccolicity

What people may not know is that Broccoli City is a week-long event. In addition to putting on a phenomenal concert, BC also strives to make a different within the community through a series of events and discussions that bring both awareness and action to predominantly-black communities in need. The Toyota-sponsored BroccoliCon discussion, in particular, strived to connect the dots between people of color and our planetary issues. Admittedly, black communities are often excluded from the discussions of on environmental issues, although they are often affected – mentally and physically – by the planet’s detrimental state. The discussion, which was led by Insecure’s Amanda Seales, opted to invite black people to have a seat at the table regarding environmental concerns.

2. Unapologetic Hosts Lead The Crowd

Hosts Scottie Beam and Rodney Rikai brought the energy, but more importantly, they brought their unapologetic blackness that really helped push the festival forward. From their mentions of current entertainment events to their push for support of black women, their leadership was refreshing and much-needed, especially in between sets.

3. R&B Prevails With H.E.R. & Daniel Caesar

https://www.instagram.com/p/BiJ_qkkjlDC/?hl=en&tagged=danielcaesar

The question of whether R&B is dead, has often been posed in regards to the current state of the genre, but Daniel Casear and H.E.R.’s performances assured many fans that R&B is actually experiencing a resurgence. While the two shined during their individual sets, the more favorable moment came when the duo joined forces to sing their soothing new ballad “Best Part.”

4. Planned Parenthood Includes Black Women In The Conversation About Health Care & Birth Control

https://www.instagram.com/p/BiIXdgdhogB/?hl=en&taken-by=broccolicity

Planned Parenthood has been around for ages, and with the current political climate, the organization has made countless moves to make its presence heard even more. While there have been a number of efforts made to increase awareness surrounding the organization’s actions and health offerings, members from the D.C. chapter specifically came to ensure the inclusion of black women in the discussion of birth control, health care, STD testing, and more. Planned Parenthood also included an interactive booth that handed out complimentary “Stand with Black Women” t-shirts.

5. Nipsey Hussle Shades Kanye West

CREDIT: Getty Images

As previously reported, Nipsey Hussle made quite the impression on the crowd, after shading Kanye West during his set. West’s name was casually dropped throughout the festival, but Nipsey opted for a more direct approach by using a selfie of the rapper in his MAGA hat as the backdrop for his performance of “F**k Donald Trump.” Additionally, Nipsey played singles from his latest critically-acclaimed album, Victory Lap.

6. Cardi B Completes Her Final Show Amid Pregnancy

CREDIT: Getty Images

Cardi B previously announced Broccoli City would be her final performance until she gave birth to her child with fiance, Offset. While many noticed that her set was cut short, the femcee still managed to win over everyone’s hearts with her candid statements. The rapper ran through hits from her debut album Invasion of Privacy, including “Bartier Cardi,” “I Like That,” and “She Bad.” Additionally, the Bronx native called out anyone who has beef with her. “Wait until I drop this baby,” she said.