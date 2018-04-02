The growing creative collective known as BROCKHAMPTON have upped the ante once again. After recently announcing a record deal with RCA — and the addition of Jaden Smith to the crew — the growing group reportedly has more to be thankful for.

According to hip-hop insider Miss Info, BrockHampton’s deal is worth a whopping $16 million, which does not include percentages from their touring and merch sales. The rap “boy band” is set to release their fourth group album, Puppy, later this year on RCA.

Billboard, who originalyl reported their signing, have yet to confirm if the deal will include solo projects released by Brockhampton’s members, who include Kevin Abstract, Ameer Vann, Merlyn Wood, Dom McLennon, Matt Champion, Russell “Joba” Boring and others.

Stay tuned for updates on this developing story.