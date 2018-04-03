Police are trying to track down the person responsible for shooting 26-year-old Jerome Spence in the face, neck and chest Easter Sunday, and while they don’t have many leads now, Spence’s surviving family believe his death is a case of mistaken identity.

“He was a kind person. It’s kinda unreal thinking that this happened to him, when he don’t have beef, have arguments, have problems with people,” Spence’s mother Michelle Hutchinson said to the New York Daily News.

Moments before his death in Brooklyn’s Prospect Lefferts Gardens, Spence and his 5-year-old daughter were talking. According to his family, his daughter told him she felt beautiful in a dress she was wearing for the holiday. Spence reportedly told her she’s beautiful even without the dress.

“You’re not just beautiful when you put on the dress. You’re beautiful all the time,” Spence said to his daughter.

He then went outside and was shot and killed a block away outside the apartment buildings on Sterling St. near Bedford Ave. Spence managed to scurry inside the building where police found him unconscious on a second-floor staircase.

According to Spence’s family, when he wasn’t doing his job as a construction worker, he stayed to himself and planned on returning to school. Denmoy Chushnie, Spence’s 23-year-old brother is still in shock over Spence’s death.

“I cannot make sense of this. That’s what I’m asking now. Who? Why?” Chushnie asked. “He was in no gang. Nothing like that. He never liked guns, really.”

Chushnie called the person who killed his brothers cowards and wondered why they had to kill him, if there truly was an issue.

“It’s senseless. It’s so shocking. We were inside the apartment and one of his friends came banging on the door saying he got shot, he said. “I hope they find whoever did it,” Chushnie said. “They’re cowards. He didn’t have no gun. Why do you have to shoot him? If you have a problem with somebody, you have hands.”