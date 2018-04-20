Bruno Mars is still finessing his way to the bank with his prolonged 24K Magic tour. The Atlantic Records signee first hit the road for his international tour in March of last year just four months after releasing his 2016 album 24K Magic. After traveling throughout several continents over the last 13 months, Mars has accrued at least $240 million from the tour, and he’s nowhere near done yet.

According to Billboard, Mars’ cashflow picked up at the beginning of this year after he crossed the border into Mexico for major shows in Mexico City, Guadalajara and Monterrey, and sold 178,989 tickets with box office revenue topping $15.7 million.

Following his February residency at Park Theater at the Monte Carlo Resort in Las Vegas, the Hawaii native went down under for a performance in Auckland, New Zealand then traveled to Australia for a 14-show run in March. He sold out five concerts at Qudos Bank in Sydney before heading to Perth Arena to perform two more shows. The “Versace On The Floor” crooner sold at least 118,026 seats in total between both venues and racked up $12.6 million from his Aussie experience.

At the moment, Bruno Mars is bringing the tour all around Asia until May. He plans to kick off the summer by making his way over to Europe for a plethora of festival appearances. In the fall, the 32-year-old will return to the U.S. for the final leg of the tour where he will continue to secure the bags until October. In a perfect world, Cardi B will give birth to her healthy baby and recover just in time to join him for the last round of shows. Let’s hope Bruno’s 24k Magic helps make it happen.