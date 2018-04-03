Watch Buddy & A$AP Ferg In All “Black” (Video)

It’s no secret what color West Coast rapper Buddy fancies the most. Whether it be his t-shirts, Chucks or cars — he prefers them to be all black. His East Coast rap friend A$AP Ferg feels the same way, too, so their latest visual should come as no surprise.

Cruise along with the rap soldiers as they represent what they know the best. “Black” serves as Buddy’s first official single of 2018. The Cali native released hid Magnolia EP back in 2017 with features from Boogie, Wiz Khalifa and more.

Watch the video below.