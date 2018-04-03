That Bardi reign is still going strong. Bronx MC Cardi B will guest co-host The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon next Monday (Apr. 9), the first person to ever co-host the show.

The musician, whose debut album Invasion Of Privacy drops this Friday (Apr. 6), was interviewed in 2017 on the late-night talk show, and Fallon couldn’t get enough of her signature effervescence and infectious mannerisms. Monday will be her third appearance on the show, and she is also set to perform. According to the Associated Press, no other guests have been confirmed.

Her big hosting break will come just two days after her SNL debut; she will serve as the musical guest for Apr. 7’s episode, hosted by Black Panther’s Chadwick Boseman. What a weekend for the rapper!

Cardi B went number one with her hit “Bodak Yellow,” and shows no signs of stopping. She recently released her latest single “Be Careful,” and on Monday (Apr. 2), she dropped the anticipated video for her song “Bartier Cardi,” which features 21 Savage.

Not bad for a regular, degular, schmegular girl from The Bronx. Will you be watching Cardi’s hosting debut? Let us know by sounding off in the comments.