Cardi B Breaks Apple Music’s Streaming Record In One Week

If you thought that nothing could compare to Cardi B’s 2017, it’s looking like her experiences, accomplishments and overall money moves in 2018 are giving last year a run for its money.

The “Money Bag” MC reportedly broke the Apple Music streaming record for her debut album, Invasion Of Privacy. Since being released just one week ago, the 13-track album has been streamed 100 million times, an incredible feat for to accomplish- especially for a debut.

“Invasion of Privacy doubled the previous streaming record — held by Taylor Swift’s Reputation — by the middle of the week,” The Verge reports. Additionally, the LP is the fifth-most streamed album in the history of Apple Music, whizzing past albums like The Weeknd’s Starboy and Ed Sheehan’s Divide.

The regular degular schmegular girl from the Bronx has been having a stellar April thus far. Before the album’s first full day of release, Invasion Of Privacy was already certified gold. Additionally, she guest hosted The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon to a warm reception, and performed on SNL, where she announced she’s expecting a child with her fiancé, Offset of Migos.

What’s your favorite track from the album? Sound off in the comments.